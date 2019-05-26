President Trump Contradicts Nat-Sec Adviser, Says North Korean Missile Tests Don’t ‘Disturb’ Him

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he wasn’t “disturbed” by a series of North Korean short-range missile tests conducted last week, despite concerns that the tests violate both United Nations restrictions and an informal agreement inked between North Korea and the United States last year.

Trump tweeted about the tests Saturday, calling the missiles “small weapons,” and focusing, instead, on North Korea’s comments about former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” Trump tweeted. – READ MORE