President Trump Claims He Will ‘Declassify Everything’ Over Democrat ‘Lying’ And ‘Treason’

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he intends to “declassify everything,” over his own apparent concern that the Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr withheld information about an ongoing DOJ investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden acknowledged this week that he is under investigation over questions about his tax returns and possible unreported income from Ukrainian oil and gas firm, Burisma. As The Daily Wire noted late last week, further information seems to have emerged creating questions about Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings, including a possible entanglement in China.

“In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Politico reported. “The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.”

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported, tensions bubbled over in the White House, following news that Trump’s Attorney General William Barr knew of the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings before the presidential election but did not make it public — a decision, the president felt, cost him support and may have cost him the election.- READ MORE

