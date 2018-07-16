President Trump calls Jim Acosta ‘actually a nice guy,’ but Chris Cuomo isn’t satisfied

As Twitchy reported Friday, President Donald Trump refused a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, telling the assembled reporters, “CNN is fake news. I’ll take questions from a real network.” He then called on John Roberts from Fox News.

The incident had at least one journalist saying that Trump was “giving authoritarian leaders around the world” a green light to put reporters in jail.

So funny! I just checked out Fake News CNN, for the first time in a long time (they are dying in the ratings), to see if they covered my takedown yesterday of Jim Acosta (actually a nice guy). They didn’t! But they did say I already lost in my meeting with Putin. Fake News…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

CNN anchor Christopher Cuomo wondered why Trump would treat a nice guy like that.

Why would you treat a nice guy like that? Why would you brag about a takedown and see if you were getting attention for it if you know you went at a nice guy? That’s not what we learned where we both grew up. Biggest man in the room doesn’t need to take pot shots. https://t.co/8yahwfHPNK — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 14, 2018

Honest question: Does Jim Acosta assume he’s the biggest man in the room during White House press briefings? He certainly acts like they revolve around him and CNN and gets pissy when other networks get the administration’s attention. We know he wasn’t this cranky during the Obama administration.- READ MORE

CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta fired back at President Trump’s tweet directed at him and “fake news” CNN on Saturday morning.

“Takedown? I don’t think so. Perhaps we should even the playing field next time and you can take my question,” Acosta said in a tweet. His remark is in reference to the numerous times Trump has disregarded and ignored questions from the reporter. He then called himself a good person, agreeing with the president.

Takedown? I don’t think so. Perhaps we should even the playing field next time and you can take my question. (You’re right about one thing.. I am a nice guy) https://t.co/CpSV9sqiqK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, the president tweeted, “I just checked out Fake News CNN, for the first time in a long time (they are dying in the ratings), to see if they covered my takedown yesterday of Jim Acosta (actually a nice guy). They didn’t!” – READ MORE

On Friday, President Trump shut down CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as Trump repeatedly hammered CNN and opted to only answer questions from “real” news networks.

“Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked Trump.

Trump to CNN's Jim Acosta: "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news! I don't take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Lets go to a real network." pic.twitter.com/6cyRRuDyd7 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2018

Trump had criticized NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson earlier in the interview, saying that NBC was “possibly worse than CNN.” – READ MORE

