President Trump Announces ‘Born Alive’ Executive Order Guaranteeing Medical Treatment To Infants That Survive Abortion

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will sign an executive order guaranteeing medical care to infants who survive failed abortion attempts, bringing the weight of the federal government behind the Born Alive Act.

Trump revealed the Born Alive Executive Order Wednesday morning in a livestreamed message to the annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C., according to Catholic News Agency.

“Today I am announcing that I will be signing the Born-Alive Executive Order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve. This is our sacrosanct moral duty,” Trump said.

CNA reports that, while the executive order is still under wraps, it is expected to mirror the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act — a piece of legislation that is regularly introduced in Congress but has yet to pass. The last time the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act made headlines was in February of 2019 (several states, CNA points out, have passed their own version of the Born Alive Act). – READ MORE

