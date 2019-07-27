President Trump announces agreement with Guatemala to deal with asylum-seekers

President Donald Trump announced to reporters on Friday that he had achieved an agreement with the government of Guatemala in order toease the flow of asylum-seekers to the U.S. border.

The president told reporters at the White House about the agreement and the official White House account tweeted about the deal.

.@realDonaldTrump: The United States and Guatemala have reached an agreement on asylum. The agreement was just signed in the Oval Office. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 26, 2019

The president praised the deal and criticized the Democrats for not helping to ease the crisis at the border. He also explained that his administration had built much of the border wall he promised, and said some of it was replacement for outdated sections at the border.

A U.S. official said that the agreement would have Guatemala offer asylum to migrants in their country long before they made the trek through Mexico towards the U.S. border, according to CNN.