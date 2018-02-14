‘The President Saved My Life’: Trump Meets Cancer Survivor Who He Gave $10K (VIDEO)

You might remember the story of Shane Bouvet, a Trump campaign volunteer who was surprised by President Trump with front row seats to an Inauguration eve concert and a check for $10,000 for his father’s cancer treatments.

Bouvet received a call prior to the Inauguration from a Trump staffer saying Trump had read an article about him and wanted to meet him.

While at the concert, Bouvet was escorted by a Secret Service agent to meet the president. He called his father, and Trump got on the phone to speak with him.

Trump then wrote Bouvet a check for $10,000 for his father’s chemotherapy treatments. – READ MORE

