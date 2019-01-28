PRESIDENT PELOSI? House Speaker holds public bill signings — to compete with Trump?

Does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want America to think she’s the President?

Pelosi is holding public bill signings in front of news cameras, an optic usually reserved for the President.

The latest example came Friday, when she publicly signed the continuing resolution to end the partial shutdown.

Nancy Pelosi signs the CR to fully reopen the government for three weeks.

After passing House & Senate, it now goes to the president for his signature. pic.twitter.com/aVAbFw9J3C — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 26, 2019

"Nancy Pelosi signs the CR to fully reopen the government for three weeks," Fox News producer Jason Donner tweeted.