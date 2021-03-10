President of Taxpayer-Funded Antiracist Group Funneled Nearly $300K to Husband’s Law Firm

The president of a taxpayer-funded antiracist auditing center funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to her husband’s law firm and to her son over the past decade, filings show.

Susan Shaffer, president of the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, paid her husband Mark Shaffer’s law firm $282,996 from 2011 through 2019 for “ongoing legal services,” according to tax documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Mark Shaffer is the sole attorney listed on his firm’s website.

The consortium has become one of the country’s most prominent antiracist auditing nonprofits. It works in 15 states, often in partnership with left-wing organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group, which has ties to the Department of Education, has been exclusively funded by taxpayer dollars since 2017. Susan Shaffer has raked in more than $1.6 million from her antiracist consulting work since 2011.

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland awarded the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium a $454,680 grant last fall to conduct an audit of the district’s K-12 curriculum and hiring policies, the Free Beacon reported in November. The group’s tax documents revealed ties to the county government. Ginny Gong, who was listed as the group’s director on the its 2018 tax filings, is also the director of a Montgomery County agency. – READ MORE

