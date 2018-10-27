President Donald Trump to Young Black Conservatives: ‘You Refuse to Be Told How to Think’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump Met With Hundreds Of Young Black Conservatives At The White House On Friday For Turning Point Usa’s 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit.

“Each of you represents the future of our nation,” President Trump began, “You are not afraid to stand up for your beliefs or stand against injustice. You refuse to be told by the same failed voice how to think or what to believe.”

“You are not intimidated [by] the forces of political correctness.”

“The worst tendency in our politics is to tell people what they should believe based on their race or religion or color or creed,” continued the president, “We reject the politics of division, and we embrace the unity of being American.” – READ MORE