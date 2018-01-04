President Donald Trump Recognized as ‘Pro-Life Person of the Year’ for 2017

One of the most prominent pro-life groups in America has given its annual award to President Donald Trump, declaring him the 2017 “Pro-Life Person of the Year.”

“Since Trump took office, he has accomplished more for the pro-life agenda than any other president,” according to Operation Rescue, one of the most visible and effective pro-life activist groups in the country.

Operation Rescue gives its annual Malachi Award “to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born,” their website states.

The group’s president, Troy Newman, had high praise for Mr. Trump, announcing that he “has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him.” – READ MORE

