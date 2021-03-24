President Biden, after 60 days in office, has yet to hold news conference

If President Biden makes good on a recent White House promise that he’ll field questions from a roomful of reporters for the first time this coming Thursday, he will be doing so on his 65th day since taking office.

Saturday marked the 60th consecutive day the nation’s 46th president did not do a news conference with the White House press corps.

That stretch has been marked by several near-misses of interactions with the media:

On March 3, for example, Biden appeared ready to handle some questions from reporters during a virtual news conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the video feed of the event suddenly cut off.

“I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance,” Biden said, just before the event suddenly ended.

BIDEN: “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do…” *White House feed cut* pic.twitter.com/y5BHhgXWOB — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 3, 2021

On March 10, Biden was just a few feet away from reporters shouting questions while visiting a hardware store in Washington, D.C., but the president’s aides quickly stepped in, The New York Post reported.- READ MORE

