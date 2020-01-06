Pregnant Michelle Williams Thanks Abortion For Her Golden Globe Win

Actress Michelle Williams picked up a Golden Globe Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in the short-running FX series, Fosse/Verdon and she had a very important factor in her life to thank for her illustrious career in Hollywood — abortion.

Williams, visibly pregnant and clad in a melon-colored Louis Vuitton gown — she and her fiance, Thomas Kail, announced they were expecting late last year — gave an “impassioned” speech, Deadline reports, crediting the death of an unborn baby with the success she now enjoys.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’m made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because, as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said, clutching her award.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom,” Williams added, announcing that she had an abortion early in her career, presumably as she was an up-and-coming actress (though she never actually said the word, “abortion”). – READ MORE