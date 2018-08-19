Preet Bharara: ‘God bless the Deep State’ if it’s people who care about the law

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara spoke out in favor of members of the “deep state,” suggesting the theory is really a description of career professionals who try to uphold the law and “just do what’s right.”

“By deep state, if you mean professionals who are consummate professionals, who understand what continuity means, who understand what the Constitution is. Who don’t care about party, who don’t care about politics, who just do what’s right and honor the law and honor the Constitution,” Bharara told Bill Maher on his HBO show, and added in jest: “Then God bless the deep state.”

Bharara, who was fired by President Trump last year after refusing to resign, said that while it “would not be great” to lose top officials in agencies like the FBI and CIA, he believed the existing staff would be able to continue its work. – READ MORE