‘Pray for Her’ Trump Blasts Pelosi As ‘Very Sick’ And ‘Third-Rate’ Politician As WH Meeting Breaks Down

A White House meeting with Congressional leaders led to a war of words between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Donald Trump with both parties accusing the other of having meltdowns.

Wednesday’s meeting came just hours after the House overwhelmingly voted to condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Congressional Democrats said Trump was upset that more than 129 House Republicans joined Democrats in condemning his decision.

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters outside the White House that Trump had a meltdown:

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say.”

He continued to say that Trump was insulting to Pelosi and called her a “third-rate politician.” – READ MORE