Pranksters Replace Google’s Democratic Party Donkey Logo With A Rat

On Monday, some pranksters took advantage of an opportunity provided them by the Democratic Party to change the Democrat logo on the Google results page for “Democratic Party” from the traditional donkey to a rat.

🇺🇸 — OK! Someone changed the #Democratic Party’s logo on google to a rat. pic.twitter.com/KC7NnB7lrX — BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) March 16, 2020

As BizPacReview notes, “The apparent hack remained in place for at least 90 minutes before being corrected by Google’s emergency responders.” Mashable pointed out “Google’s so-called Knowledge Panel which, on Monday afternoon, displayed a multicolored rodent in all its red-white-and-blue glory.” – READ MORE

