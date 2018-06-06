True Pundit

Prank Hostage Call Leads To Police Incident at David Hogg’s House

The family home of David Hogg — gun-control advocate and a survivor of the deadly February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida — was surrounded by members of the Broward County Swat Team Tuesday morning after a prank call about a hostage situation.

“It was a hoax call,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

A call came into the Broward Sheriff’s Office claiming a hostage situation at the home.

“A SWAT team responded and cleared the home,” she said. “We are investigating who made the call.”

Hogg was not home at the time of the incident. He is currently in Washington with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award.

In a phone interview with WPLG-TV in Miami, Hogg said the prank was likely the work of someone who opposes his efforts to enact changes to the country’s gun laws. – READ MORE

