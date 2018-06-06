Prank Hostage Call Leads To Police Incident at David Hogg’s House

The family home of David Hogg — gun-control advocate and a survivor of the deadly February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida — was surrounded by members of the Broward County Swat Team Tuesday morning after a prank call about a hostage situation.

“It was a hoax call,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

A call came into the Broward Sheriff’s Office claiming a hostage situation at the home.

“A SWAT team responded and cleared the home,” she said. “We are investigating who made the call.”

#BREAKING Family of Stoneman Douglas student and gun safety advocate David Hogg swatted at home https://t.co/Lgj2tyc1xx pic.twitter.com/2Z2dekNe3m — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 5, 2018

Hogg was not home at the time of the incident. He is currently in Washington with his mother to accept the RFK Human Rights award.

In a phone interview with WPLG-TV in Miami, Hogg said the prank was likely the work of someone who opposes his efforts to enact changes to the country’s gun laws. – READ MORE

