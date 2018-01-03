Politics
Prank California highway signs ‘welcome’ felons, illegal immigrants and MS-13
Drivers entering California are being greeted with signs proclaiming the liberal bastion an “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY STATE,” according to photos and videos circulating on social media appearing to show a prankster attached the official-looking blue signs just below legitimate “Welcome to California” markers.
The sanctuary state sign, which adds “Felons, Illegals and MS13 [gang members] welcome,” is similar to one hung up by a Malibu activist last year.
“Democrats Need The Votes!” reads a message on the signs, which are plastered with the Great Seal of California and a donkey, one of the symbols of the Democratic Party.
OMG! Look at this sign someone put up on the 15 Freeway between LA and Las Vegas!
It reads :
Welcome to California. Official Sanctuary State.
Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome
Democrats need the Votes! #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/pc5xRnqZIB
— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 1, 2018
California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) spokesman Mark Dinger told Fox News on Tuesday that one of the signs was taken down yesterday on Interstate-15 near the California/Nevada border. A crew has been dispatched today to remove another sign spotted on I-40 near the border with Arizona, he added. – READ MORE
