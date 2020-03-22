POWER GRAB: AG Barr Pushes for Arrest & Indefinite Detainment of Anyone for Any Reason Without Any Trial During Virus Crisis

The move has tapped into a broader fear among civil liberties advocates and Donald Trump’s critics — that the president will use a moment of crisis to push for controversial policy changes. Already, he has cited the pandemic as a reason for heightening border restrictions and restricting asylum claims. He has also pushed for further tax cuts as the economy withers, arguing that it would soften the financial blow to Americans. And even without policy changes, Trump has vast emergency powers that he could legally deploy right now to try and slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal would also grant those top judges broad authority to pause court proceedings during emergencies. It would apply to “any statutes or rules of procedure otherwise affecting pre-arrest, post-arrest, pre-trial, trial, and post-trial procedures in criminal and juvenile proceedings and all civil process and proceedings,” according to draft legislative language the department shared with Congress. In making the case for the change, the DOJ document wrote that individual judges can currently pause proceedings during emergencies, but that their proposal would make sure all judges in any particular district could handle emergencies “in a consistent manner.” READ MORE:

I’ve seen these fucks point rifles at little kids. My little kids — TWICE. Don’t think they will have ANY issues cracking your head wide open — they won’t. These people have zero conscience and will do what they are told. Total robots. https://t.co/Xtfb8HUEM1 — Mike ‘Thomas Paine’ Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) March 22, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --