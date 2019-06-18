POTUS Wonders If Democrats Will ‘Investigate’ Multiple ‘Security Incidents’ in Clinton Email Handling

President Donald Trump proclaimed that the Department of State identifying multiple “security incidents” surrounding the handling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) was “really big” news and wondered if the Democrats would look into the issue.

Trump reacted in a Tuesday morning tweet to the revelation that the department had issued seven “infractions” and 23 “violations” regarding “multiple security incidents” around former and current employees’ handling of Clinton’s emails.

Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Emails. @FoxNews This is really big. Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The State Department sent a letter on Monday to President Pro Tempore of the Senate Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealing the multiple infractions.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” the letter read. “DS has issued 23 violations and 7 infractions incidents under 12 FAM 550. This number will likely change as the review progresses.” – READ MORE