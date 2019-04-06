POTUS, WH Praise ‘Brave’ Border Law Enforcement for Protecting Country Amid Crisis: ‘THANK YOU’ (VIDEO)

Amid the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, as law enforcement battles with the increased number of immigrants trying to come into the U.S. illegally, President Donald Trump traveled to the border and thanked the “brave” officers for protecting the country.

On Friday, the president visited law enforcement and toured the border in Calexico, California, where he was welcomed by many with signs and cheers.

Thank you to all of the brave men and women of CBP who protect our country each and every day. pic.twitter.com/jpW7B5NK6p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2019

“Our country is full, our area is full, the sector is full,” Trump said at the roundtable discussion on Friday. “Can’t take you anymore, I’m sorry, can’t happen. So turn around. That’s the way it is.”

During the visit, the president met with border agents, government officials, and law enforcement officers to discuss border security and immigration.

“Thank you to all of the brave men and women of CBP who protect our country each and every day,” the White House tweeted, along with a video. – READ MORE