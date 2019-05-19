POTUS Recognizes the Importance of Service Members Protecting ‘Our Freedoms’ on Armed Forces Day

Those who serve in the U.S. armed forces to protect the country, with their “bravery, love of country, and devotion to duty,” are gaining recognition for their service on National Armed Forces Day.

“Our courageous and vigilant Armed Forces safeguard the blessings of liberty for us and for future generations by selflessly answering the call of duty,” President Donald Trump wrote in his White House proclamation.

“Today, and every day, we acknowledge and celebrate all who proudly wear our Nation’s uniforms and the family members who face unique challenges as they tirelessly support them.”

Through service members' devoted action, "strength and dedication to our country, they protect our freedoms, interests, and way of life at duty stations all around the world."