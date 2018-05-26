POTUS-Level Trolling: Trump Excludes Dems From Their Own Bill’s Signing Ceremony

According to The Hill, Trump trolled three prominent Senate Democrats on Thursday by not inviting them to a signing ceremony at the White House for a major bill which they played a significant role in crafting.

Today, it was my honor to sign #S2155, the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.” Read more: https://t.co/sYZ4PzzxxW pic.twitter.com/gi0qGe6ukX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

That bill was a bipartisan piece of legislation that rolled back parts of the 2010 Obama-era Dodd-Frank Act, an incredibly restrictive law imposed on banks and financial institutions that many have blamed for the nation’s agonizingly slow recovery following the 2008 economic recession, and one that Trump vowed to “dismantle” while campaigning for office.

Four Democrat senators had joined with Republicans and co-authored the effort to loosen the restrictive rules, known as the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act — Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Jon Tester of Montana and Mark Warner of Virginia.

None of the four senators except Heitkamp were invited to participate in the bill’s signing.

The Hill noted that signing ceremonies are often coveted opportunities by members of Congress to take a sort of “victory lap” after a legislative win. This way, they can tout it as evidence of their success and bipartisan productivity back home with their constituents ahead of an election.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1