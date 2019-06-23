POTUS Gets Rare Praise for Iran Handling From Frequent Critic John Brennan: ‘I Do Applaud’ Him

Former CIA Director John Brennan gave President Donald Trump rare praise for his handling of the rising tensions with Iran during an interview on MSNBC on Friday.

Brennan commended Trump for avoiding an attack that would have harmed over a hundred people, claiming that it would have created more problems.

“I do applaud Trump’s decision not to carry out what would have been a disproportionate strike that would have led to about 150 or so fatalities and that could have had a dangerous escalatory spiral following it that could have brought that region to greater military conflict. So I do think that Trump recognized that he needed to explain to his critics exactly why he pulled back.”

He also pointed out that while he has been an outspoken critic of the president, he still thought that it was impressive that Trump stopped the attack.

"And again, I give him credit, and I rarely do that, but I give him credit for being almost the adult in the room because of the war hawks like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo who are pushing toward this confrontation that is not in anyone's interest, especially the United States," Brennan said.