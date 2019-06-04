POTUS Fires Back at Criticism from ‘Negative Force’ London Mayor: ‘He Should Focus on His Job’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump blasted the mayor of London Sadiq Khan for doing a “poor job” during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain.
During a press conference with May while on a state visit, Trump was asked about his criticism of Khan in a tweet posted the day he landed in which he referred to the London mayor as a “stone cold loser.”
The president stood firm on his criticism of the mayor of London during the press conference, blasting Khan as having “done a poor job” as mayor and saying that he believes Khan “should not be criticizing a representative of the United States” that can help his country.
"I think he's not been a very good mayor from my understanding," said Trump. "He's done a poor job; crime is up, a lot of problems. And I don't think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom."