POTUS Fires Back at Criticism from ‘Negative Force’ London Mayor: ‘He Should Focus on His Job’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump blasted the mayor of London Sadiq Khan for doing a “poor job” during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain.

During a press conference with May while on a state visit, Trump was asked about his criticism of Khan in a tweet posted the day he landed in which he referred to the London mayor as a “stone cold loser.”

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

President Trump on London Mayor Sadiq Khan's criticism: "I think he should focus on his job. He could straighten out some of the problems that he has and probably some of the problems he has caused." https://t.co/wjLVkQjqdy pic.twitter.com/iPbCVllJH1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 4, 2019

The president stood firm on his criticism of the mayor of London during the press conference, blasting Khan as having “done a poor job” as mayor and saying that he believes Khan “should not be criticizing a representative of the United States” that can help his country.

“I think he’s not been a very good mayor from my understanding,” said Trump. “He’s done a poor job; crime is up, a lot of problems. And I don’t think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom.” – READ MORE

