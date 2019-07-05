POTUS Claims People Are ‘Fleeing’ New York Like ‘Never Before’ ― Points to AG ‘Harassment’

President Donald Trump claimed that people are leaving in droves from the state of New York to places like Florida and Texas, pointing to the Empire State’s “high taxes” and “harassment” from the state’s attorney general.

In a series of tweets published Tuesday morning, Trump took aim at his home state of New York, pointing out that people are “fleeing” the state “like never before” and that they are “twice as likely to flee” if they are business owners.

The president continued on to claim that the Attorney General of New York Letitia James was involved in the “harassment” of businesses and suggested that the NRA would be the next company to get out of Dodge.

…Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo. So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

"And if they are a victim of harassment by the A.G. of the state, like what they are doing to our great NRA, which I think will move quickly to Texas, where they are loved," Trump wrote.