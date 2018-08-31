Potential Federal Campus Sexual Assault Rules Include Due Process, Return To Sanity

From what little we know about the soon-to-be-released draft of new rules regarding how colleges and universities should handle sexual assault accusations, it appears some kind of sanity will return to academia.

A leaked draft, obtained by The New York Times and merely described but barely quoted, appears to show a focus on the rights of accusers and the accused, something lacking from the Obama administration’s guidelines. Schools may get some relief from the fear that the Education Department’s ever-changing demands could lose them federal funding.

The leaked draft, which has not been entered into the Federal Register and therefore may change before it is officially presented for comment, builds on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ interim guidance implemented last September.

According to the Times' description of the draft, the proposed rules would "narrow the definition of sexual harassment, holding schools accountable only for formal complaints filed through proper authorities and for conduct said to have occurred on their campuses." The rules would also "establish a higher legal standard to determine whether schools improperly addressed complaints."

A recent report from LifeSiteNews claims that a “highly placed Vatican source” said that a prominent Cardinal was demoted by Pope Francis for following protocol regarding sexually abusing prelates.

Appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Gerhard Müller served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith until Pope Francis suddenly removed him from office in 2017. Müller characterized the nature of his dismissal as “unacceptable” at the time.

“He did not give a reason,” Müller said of his dismissal. “Just as he gave no reason for dismissing three highly competent members of the CDF a few months earlier.”

According to the Vatican source, Müller and the competent priests working alongside him in the Curia were "dismissed by Pope Francis because they all had tried to follow loyally the Church's standing rules concerning abusive clergymen."