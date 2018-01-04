Pot Panic: Colorado U.S. Senator Scrambles After AG Sessions Torches ‘Legal’ Marijuana Sales

And just like that, a ‘legal’ industry built on an illegal premise could go up in smoke.

Trouble for Colorado, Washington and California among others trying to get into the ‘legal’ pot bonanza set up by Barack Obama, a self-proclaimed burner himself.

Sessions plans to unveil, per a media leak on Thursday, an edict which threatens to collapse the ‘legal’ sales of marijuana.

From Business Insider:

The move by President Donald Trump’s attorney general likely will add to confusion about whether it’s alright to grow, buy, or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it. While marijuana continues to be illegal at the federal level, a number of states have voted to legalize and regulate the recreational market in recent years.

Sessions’ plan set off a chain reaction after the story leaked.

Just got off the phone with Colorado's Republican Sen Cory Gardner. He said he was blindsided by Sessions' move and is reaching out to other legislators to seek Congressional protection for states that legalized recreational marijuana. — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) January 4, 2018

