Poster linking Omar to 9/11 attack causes fight to break out at W.Va. statehouse

A poster on display at the West Virginia statehouse comparing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to 9/11 terrorists prompted a heated argument between lawmakers on Friday that resulted in a physical injury and one lawmaker’s resignation, WSAZ reports.

The poster was reportedly put on display as part of a “Republicans Take the Rotunda” event. It shows a photo of the Twin Towers in flames with the words, “‘Never forget’ – you said..” followed by, “I am the proof — you have forgotten,” on top of a photo of Omar.

This poster is in your Capitol on a booth sponsored by @WVGOP “When someone shows you who they are, believe them” pic.twitter.com/4k566ztHWo — (((Mike Pushkin))) (@pushkinforhouse) March 1, 2019

Democrats in the statehouse complained about the display and got into an explosive argument with the state House’s sergeant at arms, Anne Lieberman, for allegedly making an anti-Muslim remark.

According to Democrat Mike Angelucci, Lieberman said, “all Muslims are terrorists.” He called the comment “hate speech” and said he was “furious” over it.

Lieberman denied making the comment to a local news outlet but later resigned Friday afternoon after the accusation.

Republicans reportedly defended the display as free speech, with state Del. Dianna Graves saying "freedom of speech is something we have to protect."