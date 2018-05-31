Post-Roseanne Mockery: ABC’s Kimmel Pokes Ted Cruz as ‘Grandpa Munster,’ Ugly Blobfish (VIDEO)

Hours after ABC cancelled Roseanne Barr’s show over a profoundly racist tweet about top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, severe personal mockery of conservatives was still welcomed. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC host suggested the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the NBA’s Western Conference finals because the Rockets had a bad-luck charm: Ted Cruz. Kimmel mocked his looks, suggesting fans thought it was “Grandpa Munster Bobblehead Night.” Then he said “he looks like a blobfish” — a species ranked number one on the Ugliest Animals list. – READ MORE

