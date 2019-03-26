Post Mueller Report, Rashida Tlaib Wants to Form an Impeachment Commission

Just one day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion with Russia, freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent a letter to her congressional colleagues asking them to support a resolution to further investigate President Donald Trump for “crimes worthy of impeachment,” according to The Hill.

Mueller concluded his investigation and submitted his report to Barr on Friday. It’s not yet clear whether Barr will release the report in full, but Trump has indicated he would support that decision. Regardless of the outcome of that decision, Tlaib sent her letter to colleagues on Monday.

In a letter to House Democrats sent Monday, Tlaib called on lawmakers to support the formation of a commission that would “inquire whether President Trump committed impeachable offenses” surrounding his businesses while in office and other alleged improper behavior.

“I, firmly, believe that the House Committee on Judiciary should seek out whether President Trump has committed ‘High crimes and Misdemeanors’ as designated by the U.S. Constitution and if the facts support those findings, that Congress begin impeachment proceedings,” Tlaib wrote.

Tlaib's move is yet another sign that the Democratic Party's far leftwing is unable or unwilling to move past the conversation of impeachment.