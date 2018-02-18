Possible School Shooting Was Avoided All Because a Family Member Made the Unthinkably Tough Call

One day before 17 people lost their lives at a Florida high school,a grandmother in Everett, Washington, possibly thwarted another massacre.

At around 9:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, a grandmother called 911 to report alarming journal entries her 18-year-old grandson, Joshua Alexander O’Connor, wrote.

“And he’s planning to have a mass shooting at one of the high schools,” NBC News affiliate KING 5 reported the audio of the call revealed she told the operator.

According to CNN, journal entries included:

“I’m preparing myself for the school shooting.”

“I can’t wait. My aim has gotten much more accurate … I can’t wait to walk into that class and blow all those f*****s away.”

“I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can … I need to make this count.”

CNN reported that the Snohomish County probable cause document found O’Connor studied mass shootings and bombings to learn from others’ mistakes and was prepared to die in the attack. – READ MORE

