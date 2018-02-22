Positive she saw Bigfoot, she’s suing California

Claudia Ackley is positive that she and her two daughters came across Bigfoot in a tree in southern California last year, but when she called different state authorities to report the sighting, she got the same response.

Nope, they told her, you saw a bear. As a result, the 46-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the state for failing to recognize Sasquatch as a distinct species, reports the Press-Enterprise.

In this case, you can judge for yourself: An ABC 30 report on Ackley’s sighting includes phone video shot by her daughter near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino mountains.

(It was shot around dusk and is pretty dark.) Ackley filed her suit with documentary filmmaker Todd Standing, who made the Netflix film “Discovering Bigfoot” and who believes the sighting is legit.

State officials won’t comment on pending litigation. “He looked like a Neanderthal man with hair all over him,” said Ackley, who says this is the second sure sighting of Bigfoot she has made. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *