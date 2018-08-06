Portland’s Mayor Has Allowed ICE Protest to go Unchecked by Police — It’s Practically Turned into Anarchy

The city of Portland quickly turned into a cesspool after the mayor, Ted Wheeler, prevented the police from interacting with a massive protest and occupation of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) property.

ICE officials repeatedly asked Wheeler for police protection during the massive protests that lasted over one month. Wheeler refused the requests, seemingly siding with the protesters and saying he didn’t want his police force “sucked into a conflict.”

“If [the ICE officials] are looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place,” said Wheeler:

I drove by the demonstration yesterday, it seemed to be very peaceful and I was pleased to see that. I want to be very clear I do not want the @PortlandPolice to be engaged or sucked into a conflict, particularly from a federal agency that I believe is on the wrong track (2/4) — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 20, 2018

If they are looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place. -TW (4/4) — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 20, 2018

The men and women of ICE were not thrilled with this development from the mayor. According to a letter sent from ICE to the mayor, the officials are looking at a potential lawsuit for breaching the 14th Amendment. – READ MORE

In A Battle To Try To Out-fake Jim Acosta And Cnn, Cbs Upped The Ante Of Fake News By Trying To Angle A National Story To Pin Violence On Trump Supporters.

“In Portland, a massive demonstration by a right wing group turned violent,” are the first words out of Reena Ninan‘s mouth during a CBS Weekend News report on the dueling protests.

This would be true except none of the violence came from the “right wing” Trump supporting Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys. The clashes and violence were between the police and the Antifa instigators who showed up to start fight.

Ninan stumbled ahead by saying, “Police used tear gas to break up several small scuffles between and some anti fascists. Tensions were high as an officer tried to take a sign away from a woman. He ended up shoving her to the ground. When she got up and ran away, she was swarmed by several other officers.”

This would also be true except the biased Reena Ninan neglects to mention that the tear gas was directed toward the communists of Antifa, and the woman in question was one of the commies. Nina then passes the story off to Portland local reporter Jennifer Dowling of KOIN6.- READ MORE

