Portland School Displays Sign Saying ‘Our White Children Will Know the Names’

A public grade school in Portland put up a series of signs on its fence that begin, “Our white children will know the names,” followed by the names of blacks killed at the hands of police. The signs were apparently placed by a teacher employed by the Portland Public School system. The signs appeared about a week and a half ago, in apparent response the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The school employee who posted the pictures included this commentary with them:

Names have power. We post these names to honor and reflect on the humanity behind the protests happening in our City and around the world. These are a small number of the Black lives lost to police brutality and white supremacy. These are mothers and fathers, sisters, and brothers, children. Saying these names keeps in our minds and our hearts that these are human lives we mourn. These are Black Lives we stand and march for. We hope you will take a moment to walk or drive by and reflect on these names, on these lives. Learn their stories. Remember them. Then take action in their memory, and for all Black Lives. Action can take many forms. Please take all the actions that are available to you. March and attend rallies. Donate to anti-racist organizations and shop at Black owned businesses. Use your voice to write letters and make calls for systemic change. Read, listen, and learn from Black voices. Be an upstander when you see racism in action. Spread love and kindness. Be well. #BlackLivesMatter



A few years ago, I wrote about antifa summer camps that actively recruited and trained new protesters from elementary schools.

That was bad enough. Now, it’s an official curriculum in the Portland Public Schools. – READ MORE

