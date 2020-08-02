Portland Rioters Set Pig Head With Police Hat On Fire While On Top Of American Flag (VIDEO)

Rioters set a pig head on fire on Thursday night outside the federal courthouse in Portland, an action which comes after the city has been rocked by violent rioting for over 60 consecutive nights.

“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland,” journalist Andy Ngo reported. “They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire.”

Ngo notes that during the first few weeks of the riots in early June police rescued a pig found wrapped in a blanket near the downtown area of the city. "It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute," says Ngo.

