Portland rioters set fire to Apple store that had George Floyd mural, vandalize church that feeds the homeless

For the third time this week, a riot was declared in Portland late Friday night after insurgents demanding social justice caused widespread damage to businesses and a church that feeds the homeless weekly.

A group of several hundred people marched through Portland on Friday. During the BLM protest, the crowd chanted, “If we don’t get it, shut it down!” and “Black lives matter!”

The Portland Police reported looting and some stores were vandalized with anti-cop graffiti. There were also reports of gunshots. Some rioters destroyed the storefront windows of Nordstrom, Verizon, Nike, Starbucks, and banks.

During the height of last summer’s protests against police brutality, Nike pledged $40 million over four years to “support the Black community” and to “supporting organizations that put social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America at the center of their work.” At the same time, Verizon announced that it would donate $10 million to various social justice groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the National Urban League. The Starbucks Foundation offered $1 million in neighborhood grants to support racial equality in response to the death of George Floyd.

Arsonists set the Apple store on fire while at least two security guards were inside the building, according to KOIN-TV reporter Jenny Young.- READ MORE

