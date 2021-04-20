Portland rioters set fire to Apple store that had George Floyd mural, vandalize church that feeds the homeless

For the third time this week, a riot was declared in Portland late Friday night after insurgents demanding social justice caused widespread damage to businesses and a church that feeds the homeless weekly.

A group of several hundred people marched through Portland on Friday. During the BLM protest, the crowd chanted, “If we don’t get it, shut it down!” and “Black lives matter!”

Demonstrators are holding candles and chanting “black lives matter” pic.twitter.com/QjkIXO37bk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) April 17, 2021

The Portland Police reported looting and some stores were vandalized with anti-cop graffiti. There were also reports of gunshots. Some rioters destroyed the storefront windows of Nordstrom, Verizon, Nike, Starbucks, and banks.

During the height of last summer’s protests against police brutality, Nike pledged $40 million over four years to “support the Black community” and to “supporting organizations that put social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America at the center of their work.” At the same time, Verizon announced that it would donate $10 million to various social justice groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the National Urban League. The Starbucks Foundation offered $1 million in neighborhood grants to support racial equality in response to the death of George Floyd.

Portland: #Antifa smashed up the Nike store in downtown at their riot. They tried looting it last year but was stopped by the store’s large security team. @Nike has committed to donating tens of millions to #BLM. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pXiTFbM20P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

Portland: @starbucks was smashed up again by #antifa at their downtown riot. This happens regularly in the city for about a year now. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/zTu2Uy4jJq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

Arsonists set the Apple store on fire while at least two security guards were inside the building, according to KOIN-TV reporter Jenny Young.- READ MORE

