Portland Rioters Attempt To Torch Business, Bust Windows During Election Night

A group of rioters in Portland smashed several windows at a local college and attempted to set a building on fire Tuesday night, according to law enforcement, following the initial results of the 2020 presidential election.

Around 100 violent demonstrators swarmed the streets near Portland State University, destroying windows at a college police precinct, student union and educational hall, according to a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Rioters then shattered the storefront of a Starbucks and reportedly dumped flammable liquid into the coffee shop, as deputies said they “interrupted a potential arson,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a tweet.

Unified Command: To those gathered near PSU, this has been declared an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the south or west. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

Kaiave James Douvia, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief, burglary and disorder conduct in conjunction with Connor Austin, 25, who was booked for interfering with a peace officer, the sheriff’s office wrote. Deputies recovered body armor, gas masks, a tire iron, a dumbbell and an umbrella from the mob, according to the release.