Portland Protests Have Been “Hijacked By Criminals” And Downtown Residents Are Now Pleading For Law And Order

Downtown Portland residents appear to be at their wits end, pleading for a respite from what has been nightly violence and chaos that started as “peaceful protests” months ago.

Those protests have now been “hijacked by criminals” causing “violence and destruction”, according to local CBS affiliate KOIN.

The Portland residents continue to support the Black Lives Matter message, the report says, but have been speaking out about attacks on the city, saying they “harm progress made by the racial justice movement”.

Over the weekend, statues of Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln (you know, of the Emancipation Proclamation) were overturned during an event called “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage.”

The event led to damage at “the Oregon Historical Society building, the Portland State University campus public safety office, a jewelry store, multiple restaurants, a coffee shop, a bank and a phone store,” according to KOIN.

A local deli owner showed KOIN the damage and shattered windows at his store. He said: “It’s the strangest thing to be quite honest. I’ve been here about ten years, I could’ve never have imagined that we’d be where we are today in Portland.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --