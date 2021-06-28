Portland Police Reassure Antifa That Man Shot By Police Was White To Avoid Riot

Portland Police moved to reassure Antifa extremists that a man they shot in the back was white in order to avoid a riot after it was erroneously reported the victim was black.

After a man allegedly armed with a screwdriver was shot by cops outside a motel in Northeast Portland, authorities moved quickly to announce that the suspect was not African-American.

There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

As Andy Ngo highlighted, the tweet was posted in order to avoid a confrontation with Antifa rioters, who were already gathering at the location after rumors swirled that the man shot by police was black.

Portland Police had to issue a tweet clarifying that the person shot today in NE Portland was white after antifa said it was a person of color. Antifa & far-left protesters have gathered at the scene to confront police based on the racial rumor. https://t.co/B4dJ71S5yF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2021

"Nothing to worry about folks, we just killed a white guy!" joked Chris Menahan

