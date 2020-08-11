Portland Police Officers Wounded In ‘Mortar Attack,’ 16 Arrested During Violent Antifa Riot

The Portland Police Department arrested numerous rioters on Sunday night as the city continues to grapple with Antifa violence.

In a statement, the department said that “commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers trying to clear an unlawful assembly, including a mortar that injured two officers, and a riot was declared.”

A couple hundred far-left rioters marched toward the Portland Police Association (PPA) Offices late at night and quickly began “barricading streets with dumpsters and fencing.”

“A fire was lit on the sidewalk outside the PPA office,” the department added. “Fire and an ambulance was enroute to a medical call and had to reroute to get around the street blockage.”

As police tried to disperse the rioters, some individuals engaged in “blocking traffic with dumpsters, pieces of fencing, and other items. Some small fires were lit in the roadway.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --