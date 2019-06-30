Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Under Fire for Not Stopping Antifa Protests

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s hands-off policy when it comes to Antifa protestors came under scrutiny on Saturday after journalist Andy Ngo was assaulted by masked Antifa assailants.

Wheeler, who is also police commissioner, said nothing on Saturday, as hundreds of Antifa protestors gathered on the streets, with some throwing milkshakes — potentially mixed with quick-drying cement — and assaulting Ngo.

Ngo, shaken and bloodied, began livestreaming on his phone after his assault, and could be heard asking a police officer, “Where the hell were all of you?”

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, who is openly gay like Ngo, tweeted, “Where is Mayor @tedwheeler?”

Wheeler was silent on his Twitter account and issued no statement to media.

“This is unacceptable. I am outraged. This violence from intolerants must stop. Portland leaders must be held to account,” Grenell tweeted again later. – READ MORE