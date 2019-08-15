Portland Mayor Denies That the City Tolerates Antifa Violence Ahead of Planned Protests

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D-Ore.) claimed that his police officers will not be tolerating any violence at the protests planned for this weekend.

“All police agencies across the nation, including our own, have learned a lot from the Charlottesville experience. The key is, from the very beginning, keep those different factions separated. Give people the space they need to exercise their right to assembly and theor right First Amendment rights as long as they are being peaceful. We are going to keep people separated, we are going to make sure that we use personnel and other tactics to keep that separation. And on the whole, we have been very good at that. So that’s what we are going to continue to do.”

However, when Wheeler received pushback from host Sandra Smith on how the city has failed to arrest any of the people responsible for the attack on Ngo, he became defensive and claimed that the city doesn’t tolerate violence.

“We don’t tolerate any act of violence, not that act of violence or any other,” said Wheeler. “The police are investigating and they are following up on leads.”

The mayor also added that he's "confident" the police will arrest the people responsible for Ngo's attack.