Portland mayor demands Trump keep federal agents ‘in your own buildings, or have them leave our city’

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is demanding that President Trump remove federal agents deployed to the city amid criticisms of a heavy-handed response against protesters and journalists and reports that militarized law enforcement personnel have refused to identify themselves.

“Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city,” Wheeler said at a news conference Friday. “This is part of the core media strategy out of Trump’s White House: to use federal troops to bolster his sagging polling data. And it is an absolute abuse of federal law enforcement officials.”

His remarks came on the same day the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Marshals Service for allegedly violating the rights of journalists and legal observers. The suit adds the federal agencies to an existing complaint to halt crowd control measures and the use of tear gas, rubber bullets against the media and legal observers during protests.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers are in contact with federal agents, but that neither controls what the other does.

"We do communicate with federal officers for the purpose of situational awareness and deconfliction," Lovell said. "We're operating in a very, very close proximity to one another … so it's important for us to know if they're going to take some type of action and it's important for them to know if we're going to take some type of action."

