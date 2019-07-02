Portland mayor breaks silence on Antifa violence, and gets scorched by police union rep

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler tried to answer critics in a statement after the violence from Antifa protesters against journalist Andy Ngo on Saturday, but he was met with a scorching response.

But in the last couple of years, some have increasingly used their opportunity to exercise their 1st amendment rights, as an opportunity to incite violence. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

We stand against all forms of violence – regardless of someone’s political leanings. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

While we continue to learn more about what transpired over the weekend, we will keep you informed. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

We will do everything we can to make sure that those who have committed violence are held accountable. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner condemned the violence but demanded that Mayor Wheeler allow police to do their jobs.

“Where are the voices condemning the lawlessness and violence?” Turner asked in a statement. “If this violence had been directed at Antifa, there would have been an immediate call for an independent, outside investigation. This is a perfect example of Portland politics at work and why our great City is now under fire in the national news.

"It's time for our Mayor to do two things: tell both ANTIFA and Proud Boys that our City will not accept violence in our City and remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement action," Turner concluded. "Enough is enough."