Portland Mayor Blames White Supremacists for Election Unrest

Portland’s Democratic mayor Ted Wheeler—who this summer said he’d let violence from leftist protesters “burn itself out”—blamed “concerns” over election-week unrest on white supremacist groups.

“Given the heightened concerns about potential violence, particularly from white supremist organizations and the divisive rhetoric from Washington, D.C., the need for coordination and partnership takes on statewide significance,” Wheeler tweeted on Monday. “Oregon is likely to be a flashpoint.”

Local law enforcement has been working for several weeks to ensure we have adequate resources available to keep our community safe on and after Nov. 3. We’ve cancelled days off, put staff on call and coordinated across all city bureaus to prepare for a wide range of scenarios. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 2, 2020

In a series of tweets, Wheeler outlined the city’s steps to prepare for another wave of violence following Tuesday’s election. City law enforcement has been preparing “for several weeks” for a “wide-range of scenarios,” Wheeler said, and police officers will not be allowed to take time off. – READ MORE

