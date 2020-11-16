Portland Mayor Amends City Charter To Be ‘More Inclusive Of All Gender Identities’

Portland will remove the terms “he or she”, “his or her” and “himself or herself” to be replaced with gender neutral language, according to OPB. Terms like “policewoman” and “police matron” will also be nixed from the charter, the local outlet reported.

The Democrat won re-election on Nov. 3 with a lead of around 19,000 votes, according to a separate OPB report. Voters chose Wheeler on the heels of months of unrest that followed the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, video showed.

Both Philadelphia and Tulsa, Oklahoma, nixed gendered language from their city charters this year, according to Fox News. In 2017, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow residents to select a third sex option, X, on driver’s licenses as opposed to the typical M or F, representing male or female, Fox reported.