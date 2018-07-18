Portland Gallery Puts Graphic Depiction of President Trump Being Beheaded on Public Display

A Gory Illustration Of Someone Slitting The Throat Of President Trump Currently Decorates The Window Of An Art Gallery In Portland, Or, With The Caption “fuck Trump.”

This picture taken on the street outside the One Grand Gallery has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Breitbart News was able to verify this is real via the gallery’s Facebook page (archived here). Also, photos of the gallery on its website reveal the windows facing the street are the same.

This means that anyone driving or walking by, including small children, will be exposed, not only to a grisly photo depicting the assassination of a sitting president, but the “FUCK TRUMP” caption.

The event surrounding this particular gallery showing opened on July 13 and is called “Fuck you Mr. President.” – READ MORE

The leader of Portland’s police union has slammed the mayor for his response to the homelessness crisis, claiming Oregon’s largest city has “become a cesspool”.

Officer Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association and a police officer for 27 years, posted a lengthy statement on Facebook on Monday, where he listed the various issues the city is facing, ranging from aggressive panhandlers and garbage-filled RV’s to used needles and human feces blocking entrances to businesses.

“Our city has become a cesspool,” he wrote on Facebook. “Livability that once made Portland a unique and vibrant city is now replaced with human feces in businesses doorways, in our parks, and on our streets.

“Aggressive panhandlers block the sidewalks, storefronts, and landmarks like Pioneer Square, discouraging people from enjoying our City. Garbage-filled RVs and vehicles are strewn throughout our neighborhoods. Used needles, drug paraphernalia, and trash are common sights lining the streets and sidewalks of the downtown core area, under our bridges, and freeway overpasses. That’s not what our families, business owners, and tourists deserve.”

He added that Mayor Ted Wheeler’s had implemented “failed policies” and that he had “thrown Portland Police Officers under the bus”.

Turner’s comments came after Wheeler said in an interview with The Oregonian that he wanted to review arrest data after an analysis by the newspaper found more than half of the arrests that police made in Portland last year were of homeless people. – READ MORE

