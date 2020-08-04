Portland Film Center Cancels ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Screening Over Positive Portrayal of Police

A film center in Portland cancelled its screening of Kindergarten Cop after a local author complained about the movie’s portrayal of police in schools and compared it to The Birth of a Nation, a 1915 film that romanticized the Ku Klux Klan.

Northwest Film Center, an organization supporting local filmmakers, had planned to show Kindergarten Cop as the first movie in its summertime drive-in movie series until author Lois Leveen said a movie showing cops in schools wasn’t “entertaining.”

“There’s nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools,” Leveen tweeted. “5- and 6-year-olds are handcuffed and hauled off to jail routinely in this country. And this criminalizing of children increases dramatically when cops are assigned to work in schools.”

Leveen said the 1990 action-comedy film was not family-appropriate because it "romanticizes over-policing"

