Portland fatal shooting victim’s friend: ‘They executed my partner. They hunted him down’

The friend of a man gunned down Saturday in Portland amid a riot said his pal – whose picture was released Monday by police – was “executed” and “hunted down” for his conservative views.

Chandler Pappas told The Common Sense Converstive that he was with Aaron “Jay” Danielson — the shooting victim identified by Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson — as part the right-wing group in downtown Portland on Saturday. A massive pro-Trump caravan drove through the city as counterprotesters gathered for the 95th consecutive day to voice anger over police brutality and racial injustice.

The two groups quickly clashed in tense confrontations that escalated into violence.

“We have a First Amendment in the country,” Pappas told the news site. “And for whatever reason, there seems to be this opposition that thinks we can’t do that. They have been attacking us for years. Really for decades in the grand scheme of things but very heavily in Portland.”

Video posted on social media showed a person suddenly dropping to the ground, and others rushing to assist, after what appears to be gunfire near an intersection as vehicles and pedestrians pass by. Pappas said he and Danielson were at the protest when someone recognized their Patriot Prayer caps.

“‘We got a couple of them right here. Pull it out,'” the attackers said, according to Pappas.

The shooter then opened fire and ran off, he said.

“It takes a second for you to process everything that happened. ‘Did he just shoot at me?'” Pappas said while standing in front of a Blue Lives Matter flag. “I’m OK. I turn over and Jay’s dead because he believed something different. Jay’s not a racist, a xenophobe or whatever. He’s not an ‘ist’ or ‘ism.'”

“They executed my parter,” he said. “They hunted him down.” – READ MORE

