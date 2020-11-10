Portland Election Celebrations Include Illegal Street Racing And Targeted Demonstrations At ICE

People engaged in illegal street racing, gun shooting, and challenged Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to a fight while celebrating the projected win of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, Fox News reported.

A few dozen protesters marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building and challenged anyone in the building to “come out and fight,” according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The group is chanting, ‘turn on the lights, come out and fight.’ Officers have shifted resources to the neighborhood and are performing enhanced patrols,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet early Sunday morning.

A few dozen people just marched from Elizabeth Caruthers Park to the ICE building on Macadam Ave. in South Portland. The group is chanting, “turn on the lights, come out and fight.” Officers have shifted resources to the neighborhood and are performing enhanced patrols. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 8, 2020

Officers responded to an illegal racing event that blocked an intersection in North Portland for around an hour on Saturday night, Fox News reported. People launched fireworks and illegal speed racers drove recklessly before officers dispersed the crowd.

Officers responding to reports of illegal street racing have been previously met with hostility, according to Unified Command Sergeant Kevin Allen, Fox News reported. As law enforcement officials worked to disperse the crowd around the illegal racers, someone fired a gun into the air.

People continued to set off fireworks and some reportedly threw rocks at officers though no injuries were reported, according to Fox News.

Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown deployed the Oregon National Guard to respond to election-related protests and riots on Wednesday, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Protesters and rioters destroyed and vandalized private property as they marched through downtown Portland.